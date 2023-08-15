5 Grown-Up Takes on Popsicles Across the District 

Cool down with refreshing popsicles across the District (plus, a few boozy options!).



You’ve been sipping on frozen drinks all summer, but now’s the time to indulge in a more nostalgic summer treat. You can bring back those carefree childhood days, where the most exciting part of the afternoon was grabbing a fruity popsicle from the freezer or chasing down the ice cream truck to grab the illustrious strawberry shortcake pop.

Restaurants across D.C. are putting popsicles on the menu, whether they’re submerged in a glass of bubbly, served with a shot of liquor, or enjoyed without alcohol as a creamy or fruit treat on a sweltering afternoon. Here are five places you can get in on the icy action.

Conrad DC

A bubbly, ice cold Rinaldo Prosecco is topped with a homemade mango passion fruit popsicle in Conrad DC’s just-debuted popsicle cocktail. It’s a summery, celebratory vibe that’s served in a fun coupe glass, perfect for sipping on while you indulge in some of Estuary’s happy hour favorites like crab hush puppies and roasted oysters. 950 New York Ave NW, DC; conradwashingtondc.com // @conradwashingtondc

Stable

If you only think of H Street’s Swiss dining destination as a winter affair (guilty!), think again. This fondue and raclette spot is freezing alpine liqueur, fresh fruit purée, and dry white wine into their boozy schnapsicles, a returning frozen favorite from past summers. Think of them as the adult version of a classic pop ice — one you can even dip into a spritz for the most cooling of European imports. 1324 H St NE, DC; stabledc.com // @stable_dc

ilili DC

Want to follow your delicious Lebanese meal with something refreshing? Try ilili’s “Spritz’ycle,” dreamt up this summer by Rachid Hdouche, ilili’s beverage director. It’s a sparkling take on a cocktail that starts with a classic summer favorite, the aperol spritz, but adds a twist in the form of a frozen popsicle dipped on top. 100 District Square SW, DC; ililirestaurants.com // @ililirestaurants.com

Jarabe

If you haven’t tried paletas, which are Mexican-style ice pops, then it’s time to track down Jarabe at a local farmers market across D.C., Maryland, or Virginia. These icy mouthwatering sweets are made with natural ingredients that include fresh herbs and fruits, and you can try fruity, creamy, boozy, or spicy varieties. Plus, they’re handmade locally in small batches with locally sourced, organic ingredients. Farmers markets across DC, MD, VA; jarabedc.com // @jarabedc

Le Clou

We’ve made it through the sweltering temperatures of the dog days of summer, so it feels appropriate that one of the establishments on our list isn’t doing popsicles for people, but, instead for the pups. Le Clou’s pup-sicles are made with chicken broth, and they’re a welcome treat for the pooch that happily accompanies you on all your patio dining excursions. 222 M St NE, DC; lecloudc.com // @lecloudc

Want to discover more of D.C.’s popsicle scene? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to culinary experiences citywide. Become a member and support local journalism today.