Cool Off this Summer with These Five Frozen Cocktails 

From Brazilian spirits to piña coladas in a pouch, D.C. has your frozen cocktail fix covered.

D.C. is sweltering and there’s no end in sight to these hot summer days and humid nights. Relief from the heat is available, however, in the form of a boozy frozen beverage. We put together five recommendations for ice-cold frozen cocktails that have just the right summertime vibe and will also cool you down instantaneously.

Electric Cool Aid’s Frosé

D.C.’s premier frozen beverage bar is where you need to park yourself this summer. They have an entire menu of frozen cocktails, including frozen margaritas, frozen mojitos and even frozen gin and juice. But their frosé is the one drink you cannot pass up. With its bright pink hue and sweet taste, this strawberry-rosé-vodka concoction is, as Electric Cool Aid says, “all the best things of summer in a glass. Except puppies with sprinklers.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

Map it: 512 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC

Learn more: electriccool-aid.com // @electric_cool_aid

Casa Kantuta’s Em Uma Missao

Inspired by Brazil, a country that is at least as hot and humid as D.C. in the summer, Casa Kantuta’s em uma missao (“on a mission”) is a classic summer drink with tropical flavors. Cachaca, a Brazilian spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice, is the main ingredient of this mixture. The fruitiness of the spirit is complemented by pineapple juice, honey syrup, lime juice and mint. The cocktail’s bright green color makes it as fun to take a selfie with as it is to consume.

Map it: 2309 18th St. NW, DC

Learn more: casakantuta.com // @casakantuta

Casta’s Rum Bar’s Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

Travel to the Caribbean with this fun strawberry and rum drink. Its light pink color, frosty temperature and fruity flavor will have you coming back to Casta’s all summer long.

Map it: 1121 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC

Learn more: castasrumbar.com // @castasrumbar

Colada Shop’s Piña Colada Pouch

Colada Shop’s frozen treat is no ordinary piña colada. Made with white rum, pineapple, coconut cream, and coconut milk, you can enjoy it served in a pouch with a straw, or in a cup with an optional Bacardi ocho, fernet or chinola (a passion fruit liquor) float. Get one with an order of Colada’s Shop’s seasonal croquetas and you will have the perfect summertime snack.

Map it: 1405 T St. NW, DC

Learn more: coladashop.com // @coladashop

Present Company Public House’s Icy I.C.

Craving an espresso martini but wishing for a colder version? Fret no more. The team at Present Company Public House have crafted a frozen Irish coffee with cold-brew coffee, coffee-infused whiskey, coconut milk and cream of coconut. It’s cold and comforting with a kick.

Map it: 438 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC

Learn more: presentcompanydc.com // @presentcompanydc

