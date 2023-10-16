D.C. Cannabis Luxury Brand Monko is Here to Up Your Lifestyle

Now offering informational classes, Monko aims to change the narrative of the cannabis lifestyle.

Monko is a luxury cannabis dispensary and lifestyle brand situated in Mount Vernon Triangle. A pioneer in bringing cannabis culture to the forefront of D.C.’s cultural landscape, Monko focuses on the intersection of CBD’s benefits with social equity and justice, in addition to health and wellness.

But Monko is more than just cannabis — they curate apparel, hair and skincare products, and even supplements for pets. The business is luxurious by design, with a mission to ignite curiosity — something that the mainstream has been historically deprived of in relation to negative stigma and legislation.

Founder and CEO Terrence White is changing the narrative on what a cannabis lifestyle can be.

“Cannabis is not about one community, it’s about all communities. And just because it’s been identified as a stigma or a spirit, that’s not true. It could be luxury, just like the apparel or automobile industries. Every industry has a luxury brand.”

As D.C.’s use of the I-71 gifting law takes common shape, and Monko participates in efforts to push legalization of recreational Marijuana, the company has gone above and beyond the sheer motivation to sell, and has an active mission for communal engagement and education.

Part of this education manifests within the customer experience. White created a journey for the curious shopper.

“We pride ourselves on the experience and that’s by asking and wondering,” he says. “Our first question: ‘How do you want to feel?’ And then after that, ‘Are you suffering from anything right now?’ Pain, stress, anxiety, PTSD? Talking, getting people to open up, speak freely, and understanding what they want is our job. Once we find that, then we can find a product that fits what they’re looking for, and elevate that by our service.”

Monko also has an informational class series set to launch this fall.

“We’re gonna be offering three different classes,” White says. “One’s about micro-dosing and how to use the product in a safe way. The other class is the lifestyle of cannabis and CBD. So, taking our products and actually incorporating them into breakfast, lunch and dinner — or whether it’s working to relax yourself, or control anxiety. The third class is about concentrates, how to use them effectively and the dos and don’ts of that.”

The attention to provide a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment in tandem with a sleek, pleasurable style elevates the Monko experience.

Though Monko has mastered a luxurious approach to CBD, the heartbeat of everything they do is rooted in social justice, equity and accessibility — mainly executed with collaborations, events and White’s active leadership in policy reform.

On his position as the Chairman of I-71 law committee, White says, “We try to make sure people of color get the opportunity to have a space — not only owning the business, but also having a voice in legislation and in the overall cannabis environment here in D.C.”

These efforts to uplift and amplify marginalized voices have directly bled into Monko’s events, taking place within the shifting social horizon that coexists with cannabis culture’s progression on legal forefronts and lingering stigmas.

Past events include “Women in Cannabis” where Monko held an awards ceremony, garnering recognition for women that have helped others through the process of licensing, and whose determination and passion shone brightly within a male-dominated industry.

Monko also actively collaborates to uplift local artists, changemakers and small businesses by holding exhibitions at the luxury facility, and holding contents for local tattoo artists work to be featured in Monko’s merchandising.

What D.C. can look forward to is the rise of concept lounges that can thrive with cannabis products as they pertain to lifestyle and activities. Take the recent Date n’ Bake event (in collaboration with DC Fray) as an example: Guests could mingle in Monko’s sleek space downtown, enjoy mocktails and go home with goodies to burn. In events like this, The Garden, and on social media, Monko embraces the playfulness and curiosity garnered with the experience of using CBD products.

Keep up with news on their upcoming classes, taking place on Tuesday evenings this fall, as well as Blossom Week in celebration of Monko’s anniversary From October 15-20, by following them on Instagram @monkodc.

Monko: 444 K St. NW, DC; monko.co

