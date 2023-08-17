Date n’ Bake

Feeling like you have enough buds, but no dank someone? Find out who’s kushing on you at MONKO + DC Fray’s Speed Dating Event on Friday, September 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy mocktails, snacks and even take home some gifts to burn on your official first date. (Or on your own – we don’t judge!) Grab your ticket today.

Want to attend for free? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag two free tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.