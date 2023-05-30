Sunday, June 4, 2023

THE GARDEN

Rooftop, 1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Wild Days rooftop at the Eaton Hotel

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Step into “THE GARDEN,” the Sunday summer series by Monko at Wild Days DC, nestled atop the vibrant Eaton Hotel. Immerse yourself in an extraordinary experience where culture, music, and cannabis converge. With its enchanting rooftop ambiance, Wild Days DC sets the stage for an elevated gathering. Celebrate the canna lifestyle, unwind, connect, and indulge at “THE GARDEN.” Join us for this unforgettable experience and embrace curiosity at Wild Days DC in the Eaton Hotel.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, June 4, 2023 04:00 pm

Location

Wild Days rooftop at the Eaton Hotel
View Map