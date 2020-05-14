Cocktail Corner: The People’s Drug Edition

The People’s Drug in Old Town Alexandria is adapting to our new normal, with 11 cocktails on its to-go menu for drinking at home along with a food purchase. General manager and cocktail guru Jon Schott is getting creative with his drink options so locals can still enjoy an elevated experience without getting overwhelmed by too many ingredients. Check out three of his recipes below, and read more about what he’s doing to support the local drink scene here.
Signature Old Fashioned
Old Forester Signature
Gum syrup
House old fashioned bitters
Orange zest
Whiskey Smash
Maker’s Mark bourbon
Honey syrup with dates
Fresh-squeezed lemon juice
Mint tincture
Orange bitters
Dehydrated lemon and fresh mint sprig
Spicy Mezcal Margarita
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal infused with saffron
Habanero shrub
Fresh-squeezed orange juice
Fresh-squeezed lime juice
Red Alea Sea Salt and Tajin
Dehydrated lime and chili peppers
All cocktails made to order with juice squeezed daily and all ingredients made in-house. Check out the full menu here.
The People’s Drug: 103 N Alfred St. Alexandria, VA; 571-257-8851; www.thepeoplesdrug.com
