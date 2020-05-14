Cocktail Corner: The People’s Drug Edition

The People’s Drug in Old Town Alexandria is adapting to our new normal, with 11 cocktails on its to-go menu for drinking at home along with a food purchase. General manager and cocktail guru Jon Schott is getting creative with his drink options so locals can still enjoy an elevated experience without getting overwhelmed by too many ingredients. Check out three of his recipes below, and read more about what he’s doing to support the local drink scene here.

Signature Old Fashioned

Old Forester Signature

Gum syrup

House old fashioned bitters

Orange zest

Whiskey Smash

Maker’s Mark bourbon

Honey syrup with dates

Fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Mint tincture

Orange bitters

Dehydrated lemon and fresh mint sprig

Spicy Mezcal Margarita

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal infused with saffron

Habanero shrub

Fresh-squeezed orange juice

Fresh-squeezed lime juice

Red Alea Sea Salt and Tajin

Dehydrated lime and chili peppers

All cocktails made to order with juice squeezed daily and all ingredients made in-house. Check out the full menu here.

The People’s Drug: 103 N Alfred St. Alexandria, VA; 571-257-8851; www.thepeoplesdrug.com

