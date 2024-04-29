Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Style at DC’s Hottest Spots!

This Cinco de Mayo, whether you’re in the mood for gourmet bites, a wine tasting, or just a good old taco fest, Washington, DC, has you covered with events that promise a day full of fun, flavors, and festivities.

This Cinco de Mayo, the newly launched Mexican bistro Pascual, brought to you by The Popal Group, is hosting an extravagant celebration that promises an unforgettable night. With doors opening at 5:30 PM, Pascual offers a $150 per person package that includes a variety of classic and seasonal margaritas, Monopolio beers (upgradeable to Micheladas), and a unique mezcal tasting paired with fruits and salts. Not only will you enjoy these libations, but you’ll also feast on Pascual classics alongside exclusive Cinco de Mayo specials. The cherry on top? A sneak peek at delightful pastries from Volcán, Pascual’s soon-to-open panadería. Stay tuned for more on live entertainment and festive activities!

At all three MI VIDA locations, the Cinco de Mayo spirit is buzzing with excitement. Dive into the celebration with their limited-time Cervecita Buckets, featuring 6 mini Corona Extras and 6 mini Modelo Especiales. Feeling adventurous? Spike your bucket with tequila shots and let the good times roll. Each location is set to deliver a party atmosphere that’s perfect for everyone looking to add a little extra fun to their holiday.

Join Primrose for their 6th Annual “Pinko De Mayo” wine-tasting event, a vibrant celebration combining the joys of spring, wine, and wearing pink. From 1-4 PM, you can sip on new spring Virginia wines like the 23 Rosè ‘Redirecting the Light’, a zesty red titled ‘The Way it Was Before’, and the intriguing ‘22 ‘Goodbye Horses’. Tickets are available for $40 per person, promising a classy afternoon with friends and fellow wine enthusiasts.

Celebrate at Mi Casa in Dupont with their festive Cinco de Mayo offerings. Their Cervecita Bucket special includes 6 mini Corona Extras and 6 mini Modelo Especiales, with an option to mix in some tequila shots for those looking to spice up their celebration. It’s a classic way to enjoy the day with a twist of fun.

Head over to Westover Taco in Arlington, VA, for an all-day taco extravaganza. Indulge in $3 tacos, choosing from options like the Camaron with shrimp, baja slaw, and jalapeno mayo, or the Al Pastor with shaved roasted pork and pineapple salsa. Wash it all down with a signature Westover Margarita or a refreshing Tequila Colada.

Don’t miss out on these celebrations to enjoy the vibrant culture and the exciting culinary delights that only come once a year!