Crab Crawl: The Best Spots to Savor Soft Shell Crab in the DMV

Soft shell crab season is a highly anticipated time in the DMV area, bringing a wave of delicious dishes that highlight this local delicacy. If you’re a seafood lover, here’s a guide to some of the best places to enjoy soft shell crab in the region.

At The Dabney, Chef Jeremiah Langhorne presents a standout dish of fried soft shell crabs. This delightful dish is accompanied by watercress pistou, country ham vinaigrette, and Hakuri turnips cooked over embers, topped with a cilantro flower relish. It’s a must-try for those seeking a flavorful and creative take on soft shell crab.

For a French twist, head to Petite Cerise, also helmed by Chef Jeremiah Langhorne. Here, the Chesapeake Soft Shell Crab is served with fennel, dill, trout roe, and buttermilk. This dish is perfect for dinner and offers a sophisticated blend of flavors that highlight the delicate crab.

Chef Amy Brandwein, a six-time James Beard nominee, brings her expertise to Centrolina with a seasonal pasta dish that celebrates soft shell crab. The squid ink spaghetti is made with crab, hot red peppers, green tomatoes, and scallions, providing a vibrant and delicious experience. Priced at $36, this dish is a testament to the chef’s dedication to seasonal ingredients and innovative cooking.

Georgetown’s French favorite, Lutèce, offers a unique soft shell crab dish from chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss. Available during their weekend lunch from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM, this dish features soft shell crab with masa, sauce gribiche, and ramps, all locally sourced to support the neo-bistro’s mission. It’s an excellent choice for those looking to enjoy a leisurely and delicious weekend meal.

Whether you prefer a classic fried preparation or an innovative pasta dish, these restaurants in the DMV offer a range of options to savor soft shell crab at its best.