8 Affordable Events to Keep Your Spirits High During the Shutdown

Even as the federal government shutdown stretches on, Washingtonians don’t have to stay cooped up at home. From free festivals and food drives to dancing and dating events, there’s plenty to do across the DMV that won’t break the bank and will get you in the holiday mood. Here’s your quick guide to affordable fun and community connection this month and beyond:

📅 November 15 | 🕐 1–4PM | 💸 Free

Celebrate the season at one of DC’s most exciting new neighborhoods with a day of art, culture, and community.

Makers market with local artists from Ward 8 & the DMV

Live art, acoustic sets, and spoken word

Pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, kids’ crafts

Craft brews and bites from Atlas Brew Works

📅 November 14 | 🕢 7:30–9PM | 💸 Free

Composer and visionary Darin Atwater kicks off the innovative SLANG Lecture Series exploring America’s musical roots.

Part lecture, part live performance

Focus on vernacular music as cultural foundation

Interactive and inspiring

📅 Registration Open: Nov 11 – Jan 20 | 💸 Varies, or $14/month with Fraylife+ membership

Join the ultimate community of fun-loving locals and stay active all winter long — no skills required, just good vibes.

120+ leagues across DC, MD & VA (soccer, kickball, volleyball + more)

Join solo or with friends + teams

Fraylife+ members play select leagues free + 25% off others

Additional membership perks: free + discounted event tickets, giveaways, sports tickets, free merch, + more!

📅 November 13 | 🕠 5:30–7:30PM | 💸 $10 in advance (includes complimentary drink)

’Tis the season to mingle at Rosslyn’s NOW Pop-Up Park — the perfect low-pressure way to meet new people.

Social games & icebreakers

Outdoor fun in a cozy fall setting

Great for meeting new friends or flings

Walk-ins $15 (limited availability)

📅 November 20 | 🕖 7–11PM | 💸 $20 Lesson + Dance / $10 Dance Only

Spice up your week with salsa lessons and open dancing at La Cosecha, one of DC’s hottest Latin spots.

Beginner salsa footwork lesson

Live DJ & open dancing

Cocktails & bites nearby at La Cosecha vendors

📅 December 7 | 🕛 12–3PM | 💸 Free

Get festive in Alexandria with family-friendly fun and cozy holiday vibes.

Build-your-own gingerbread houses

Ornament decorating

Ugly sweater contest with prizes

Hot drinks, snacks, and Santa photo ops

📅 Now – December 27 | 💸 Free

Give back while staying active — donate food or funds to the Capital Area Food Bank through local pickleball centers.

Drop off at rec centers citywide (Hillcrest, Greenleaf, Turkey Thicket, Palisades)

Donate online at bit.ly/wdcpfoodbank

Most needed: canned beans, rice, tuna, peanut butter, shelf-stable milk

📅 Nov 14 – Dec 23 | ⏰ 12–8PM (Weekdays), 11AM–8PM (Weekends) | 💸 Free

A DC holiday staple returns with more vendors than ever — perfect for early shopping and festive strolling.

35+ small businesses & artisans

Gifts, décor, and global crafts

Festive lights, music, and local eats

Located just north of Dupont Circle

Even in uncertain times, the city’s creative pulse and sense of community shine bright. Whether you’re dancing, playing, or giving back, these events prove that DC’s spirit is stronger than any shutdown.