SLANG Lecture Series: Darin Atwater

Friday, November 14, 2025

SLANG Lecture Series: Darin Atwater

555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Judiciary Square

Hopkins Bloomberg Center

Free

About This Event

Distinguished Visiting Faculty artist Darin Atwater will present the first of The SLANG (Sonic Language, Archive, and New Groove) Lectures. The groundbreaking SLANG series includes performances, lectures, and interactive digital elements coming together as a celebration of vernacular music as America’s cultural bedrock.

ArtistsEventsJazzLive MusicLive performancesPerforming arts

Friday, November 14, 2025 07:30 pm

Hopkins Bloomberg Center
