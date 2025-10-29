Celebrate the season at the Bridge District hARvesT Jam Fall Festival, a one-day experience blending art, culture, and community in one of DC’s most dynamic new neighborhoods.

Explore a curated makers market featuring local artists and artisans from Ward 8 and across the DMV, discover live art installations and performances, and enjoy acoustic sets, spoken word, and poetry throughout the afternoon.

Families can dive into fall fun with a complimentary pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, and kids’ craft zone, while adults enjoy craft brews and bites from Atlas Brew Works and local food trucks.

Free and open to all. RSVP to save your spot and experience fall in full color at the Bridge District.