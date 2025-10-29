Bridge District hARvesT Jam
Saturday, November 15, 2025

Bridge District hARvesT Jam

600 Howard Road SE, Washington, DC 20020
Bridge District Anacostia

Bridge District

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Where Art Meets Community

Celebrate the season at the Bridge District hARvesT Jam Fall Festival, a one-day experience blending art, culture, and community in one of DC’s most dynamic new neighborhoods.

Explore a curated makers market featuring local artists and artisans from Ward 8 and across the DMV, discover live art installations and performances, and enjoy acoustic sets, spoken word, and poetry throughout the afternoon.

Participating Vendors:

Families can dive into fall fun with a complimentary pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, and kids’ craft zone, while adults enjoy craft brews and bites from Atlas Brew Works and local food trucks.

Onsite Food Trucks:

Free and open to all. RSVP to save your spot and experience fall in full color at the Bridge District.

Tags

FestivalsArtistsEntrepreneurshipEvents

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, November 15, 2025 01:00 pm

Location

Bridge District
View Map