’Tis the season to mingle! Join the Rosslyn BID for an evening of socializing, games, and the opportunity to meet someone new at Cuffing Season on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the NOW Pop-Up Park.

Cuffing season is known as the perfect time to connect with someone special during the cooler months. Whether you’re looking for romance, friendship, or simply a great time meeting new people, this event is for you!

Enjoy a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere complete with icebreaker activities, outdoor games, and great company — open to everyone 21 and over.

Tickets are $10 per person and include a complimentary welcome drink. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted at $15, so make sure to secure your spot in advance!