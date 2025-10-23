Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Cuffing Season
About This Event
’Tis the season to mingle! Join the Rosslyn BID for an evening of socializing, games, and the opportunity to meet someone new at Cuffing Season on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the NOW Pop-Up Park.
Cuffing season is known as the perfect time to connect with someone special during the cooler months. Whether you’re looking for romance, friendship, or simply a great time meeting new people, this event is for you!
Enjoy a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere complete with icebreaker activities, outdoor games, and great company — open to everyone 21 and over.
Tickets are $10 per person and include a complimentary welcome drink. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted at $15, so make sure to secure your spot in advance!