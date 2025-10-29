Food Drive: Washington DC Pickleball

Popular

Friday, December 26, 2025

Food Drive: Washington DC Pickleball

Washington, DC

1 of 4 designated DC pickleball courts in your quadrant of the city

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Donate online at bit.ly/wdcpfoodbank

About This Event

November 1st – December 27th

 

When Our Pickleball Community Stands Together, No One Stands Alone.

Join Washington DC Pickleball in giving back this holiday season. Donate funds, or food items to the Capital Area Food Bank to support furloughed government workers and the DC community.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Donate online or in person!

Bring unexpired, non-perishable items to the designated DC pickleball court in your quadrant of the city.

Drop-off times will be coordinated by each site’s designated coordinators.

  • SE – Hillcrest Rec Center
  • SW – Greenleaf Rec Center
  • NE – Turkey Thicket Rec Center
  • NW – Palisades Rec Center

Donate online at bit.ly/wdcpfoodbank

 

MOST NEEDED FOOD ITEMS:

  • Canned or dry beans, whole nuts & seeds, or lentils
  • Canned tuna, salmon, or chicken
  • Brown & white rice, pasta, whole oats, corn & flour tortillas
  • Peanut butter (No hydrogenated oils)
  • Cooking oils, tea, non-dairy/shelf-stable milks
  • Canned vegetables (low sodium,
  • no salt added)
  • Canned fruits in 100%

Tags

CharityEventsFood + Drinkwellness

Share with friends

Date

Friday, December 26, 2025 05:00 pm

Location

1 of 4 designated DC pickleball courts in your quadrant of the city
View Map