Food Drive: Washington DC Pickleball

November 1st – December 27th

When Our Pickleball Community Stands Together, No One Stands Alone.

Join Washington DC Pickleball in giving back this holiday season. Donate funds, or food items to the Capital Area Food Bank to support furloughed government workers and the DC community.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Donate online or in person!

Bring unexpired, non-perishable items to the designated DC pickleball court in your quadrant of the city.

Drop-off times will be coordinated by each site’s designated coordinators.

SE – Hillcrest Rec Center

SW – Greenleaf Rec Center

NE – Turkey Thicket Rec Center

NW – Palisades Rec Center

Donate online at bit.ly/wdcpfoodbank

MOST NEEDED FOOD ITEMS: