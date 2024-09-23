Reflect & Revive: Capital City Symphony In Concert
Sunday, March 23, 2025

1333 H Street NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Navy Yard // Capitol Riverfront Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront The Wharf

Atlas Performing Arts Center

Register Here

Tickets are $35 and available through the Atlas Performing Arts Center box office. Ages 16 and under are always free, and all ages must have a ticket.

About This Event

Capital City Symphony continues its tradition of presenting outstanding young classical solo artists. We are thrilled to present Sophia Lin, 2024 winner of the Ylda Novik Memorial Concerto Competition on piano, performing Mozart, Concerto No. 20 in D minor.

As one young woman breathes new life into the future of music, we also remember powerful, promising young people who were robbed of breath far too soon. Composed in 1963, Margaret Bonds’ “Montgomery Variations” is a set of orchestral meditations on the spiritual “I Want Jesus to Walk with Me.” Each variation reflects on the Civil Rights Movement, from tributes to Martin Luther King Jr., to the pivotal citizens and events in Montgomery, Alabama, to the deep undercurrent of faith in the march for justice.

Date

Sunday, March 23, 2025 05:00 pm
Doors open at 04:30 pm

Location

