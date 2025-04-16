Stepping Stones Shelter: Gather and Grill for Good Fundraiser
Sunday, April 27, 2025

16407 Riffleford Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
MD

Smokey Glen Farm

Adults: $50 | Kids Ages 5-11: $25 | Kids Ages 5 & Under: Free | Use Promo Code DAN2025

I invite you to join us at Stepping Stones Shelter’s annual fundraising event, Sunday, April 27 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Smokey Glen Farm, 16407 Riffleford Rd., Gaithersburg. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon featuring Smokey Glen’s famous barbecue, refreshing drinks (soft drinks, beer, and wine), live music, a silent auction, inspiring speakers, and fun activities for children. We’ll be there rain or shine!

Our goal is to raise $50,000 to help more mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters rebuild their lives—moving from emergency shelter to stable, independent housing in our community.

Tickets include unlimited Smokey Glen barbecue food, drinks (including soft drinks, beer, and wine), music, a silent auction, interesting speakers, and activities for children. We will be there, rain or shine!

You can purchase tickets here: https://steppingstonesshelter.org/how-you-can-help/events/

I hope you can join us for an inspiring afternoon.

Sunday, April 27, 2025 02:00 pm
Smokey Glen Farm
