Stepping Stones Shelter: Gather and Grill for Good Fundraiser

I invite you to join us at Stepping Stones Shelter’s annual fundraising event, Sunday, April 27 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Smokey Glen Farm, 16407 Riffleford Rd., Gaithersburg. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon featuring Smokey Glen’s famous barbecue, refreshing drinks (soft drinks, beer, and wine), live music, a silent auction, inspiring speakers, and fun activities for children. We’ll be there rain or shine!

Our goal is to raise $50,000 to help more mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters rebuild their lives—moving from emergency shelter to stable, independent housing in our community.

You can purchase tickets here: https://steppingstonesshelter.org/how-you-can-help/events/

I hope you can join us for an inspiring afternoon.