Pride on the Pier 2025

Friday, June 6 (3-10PM) and Saturday, June 7 (12PM-10PM)

The Wharf

District & Transit Pier

101 District Square SW

Washington, DC 20024

The Washington Blade in partnership with The Wharf are excited to announce the 6th Annual Pride on the Pier celebration during World Pride 2025 in June!

Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment.

The District Pier will offer a DJ, dancing and other entertainment. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21 and older.

The Dockmasters Building will be home to a VIP experience with complimentary drinks and food during the duration of the event. Purchase tickets now at www.prideonthepierdc.com/vip.

Family fun for all ages.

2025 Entertainment:

World Pride Boat Parade: Friday, June 6 at 7PM

Fireworks Show: Saturday, June 6 at 9PM