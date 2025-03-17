Pinot & Paints on the Plaza at Carlyle Crossing

Official Fray Event

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Pinot & Paints on the Plaza at Carlyle Crossing

2455 Mandeville Ln Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

Carlyle Crossing - The Plaza

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Prepare to unleash your inner artist and mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts at Pinot & Paints! Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or simply enjoy a good glass of Pinot, this event is designed to tantalize your taste buds and spark your creativity.

 

Option 1: General Entry – FREE

  • Free Admission
  • Complimentary Arts & Crafts Station
  • Enjoy Live Music
  • Shopping at the Curated Artist Market
  • Games Zone
  • Access to Cash Bar

 

Option 2: Tasting (only) – $25

In addition to the General Entry perks above, this paid ticket option grants holders the following:

  • (1) Complimentary drink
  • (2) Wine tastings (up to 2-oz. pours per wine vendor)
  • (1) $5 food voucher

 

Option 3: Paint & Sip (only) – $20

In addition to the General Entry perks above, this paid ticket option allows holder to participate in 1 of the 2 expert-led art demonstrations with all necessary supplies provided.

 

Option 4: Tasting + Paint & Sip (Combo) – $40

  • (1) Complimentary drink
  • (2) Wine tastings (up to 2-oz. pours per wine vendor)
  • (1) $5 food voucher
  • Participation in 1 of the 2 expert-led art demonstrations with all necessary supplies provided.

 

What’s Included in each “Art Demo” Session?

  • 45 minutes of Painting
  • 5×7 canvas, brushes, easels, paint, pallette and table covering
  • Expert-Led Instruction
  • Receive step by step guidance from blank canvas to finished painting

 

Important Notice: We are limited to 25 participants per art demo (class), so be sure to sign up early to claim your spot ASAP. Walk-ins accepted where space is available. Please be on time for your session as we will not likely be able to accommodate a make up should you miss it.

 

NOTE: This event is for all ages. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Alcoholic beverages may be consumed throughout the plaza but not beyond. Early arrival encouraged, as space is limited. Day-of sign ups are accepted but not recommended.

 

Photography / Video Release:

Photographers will be onsite occasionally to capture photos and video of the event. Content will be shared with Water Park and Sponsors for both internal and outward facing use on channels including, but not limited to current and/or future print and digital media. By signing up for this event, you are agreeing to participate and consent to the capture and use of photo and video content that may contain your image and likeness.

Tags

EventsFood + DrinkFray eventsLive MusicOutdoor Activities

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, April 26, 2025 11:00 am

Location

Carlyle Crossing - The Plaza
View Map