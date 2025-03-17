Pinot & Paints on the Plaza at Carlyle Crossing

Prepare to unleash your inner artist and mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts at Pinot & Paints! Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or simply enjoy a good glass of Pinot, this event is designed to tantalize your taste buds and spark your creativity.

Option 1: General Entry – FREE

Free Admission

Complimentary Arts & Crafts Station

Enjoy Live Music

Shopping at the Curated Artist Market

Games Zone

Access to Cash Bar

Option 2: Tasting (only) – $25

In addition to the General Entry perks above, this paid ticket option grants holders the following:

(1) Complimentary drink

(2) Wine tastings (up to 2-oz. pours per wine vendor)

(1) $5 food voucher

Option 3: Paint & Sip (only) – $20

In addition to the General Entry perks above, this paid ticket option allows holder to participate in 1 of the 2 expert-led art demonstrations with all necessary supplies provided.

Option 4: Tasting + Paint & Sip (Combo) – $40

(1) Complimentary drink

(2) Wine tastings (up to 2-oz. pours per wine vendor)

(1) $5 food voucher

Participation in 1 of the 2 expert-led art demonstrations with all necessary supplies provided.

What’s Included in each “Art Demo” Session?

45 minutes of Painting

5×7 canvas, brushes, easels, paint, pallette and table covering

Expert-Led Instruction

Receive step by step guidance from blank canvas to finished painting

Important Notice: We are limited to 25 participants per art demo (class), so be sure to sign up early to claim your spot ASAP. Walk-ins accepted where space is available. Please be on time for your session as we will not likely be able to accommodate a make up should you miss it.

NOTE: This event is for all ages. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Alcoholic beverages may be consumed throughout the plaza but not beyond. Early arrival encouraged, as space is limited. Day-of sign ups are accepted but not recommended.

Photography / Video Release:

Photographers will be onsite occasionally to capture photos and video of the event. Content will be shared with Water Park and Sponsors for both internal and outward facing use on channels including, but not limited to current and/or future print and digital media. By signing up for this event, you are agreeing to participate and consent to the capture and use of photo and video content that may contain your image and likeness.