WorldPride 2025 International Choral Festival

WorldPride 2025 is coming to Washington, DC and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC will be the anchor of the arts and culture calendar. GMCW is presenting an International Choral Festival, a two-week festival of daily hour-long pop-up performances showcasing the power, pride, and diversity of queer choral music. Each day of the festival, audiences will experience performances by GMCW’s own ensembles alongside guest choruses and groups from across the country, and singers from around the world. Performances are free but a limited number of premium passes are available. Visit GMCW.org for the full schedule and more information.