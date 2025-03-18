Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Redemption Info

Women’s Basketball, March Madness, American Ramadan.

Our heroine finds herself in the spotlight as a young Muslim woman balancing the pressures of faith, fame, and family. This intergenerational story is a thrilling, fast-paced examination of what it means to be true to yourself.

DC Regional Premiere

AMERICAN FAST by Kareem Fahmy

Directed by Reginald L. Douglas

March 20 – April 13, 2025

Themes:

Coming of Age

Identity

Family & Culture

Cast