Peabody Graduate Jazz Ensemble – October 30

Discover the artistry and energy of the next generation of jazz musicians when the Peabody Graduate Jazz Ensemble performs on Friday, October 30. The ensemble offers a chance to hear emerging professional artists collaborate in a setting where individual voices and collective improvisation meet.

Jazz is a music of conversation: between soloist and rhythm section, between familiar traditions and new interpretations, and between musicians and their audience. This Peabody Performance Series concert invites listeners to experience that exchange firsthand and enjoy the creativity of graduate-level performers honing their craft.

Explore the latest program, location, performance time and admission details through Peabody events. For more live music, discover American Music Festival, Chamber Music on December 4 and Peabody Chamber Orchestra on December 12.