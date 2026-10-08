Peabody Chamber Music – December 4

Spend Friday, December 4 exploring the expressive possibilities of chamber music with a performance presented by the Peabody Institute. Chamber music places a small group of musicians in close musical dialogue, giving every phrase, gesture and exchange a special sense of immediacy.

Whether you are a devoted classical listener or discovering the genre for the first time, a chamber concert is an inviting way to experience the detail and intimacy of live acoustic performance. Listen for how the musicians pass melodies between one another, respond to subtle changes in rhythm and dynamics, and shape a shared interpretation in real time.

Peabody will provide the confirmed performers, repertoire, venue, start time and admission details on its official events calendar. Continue exploring the series with American Music Festival, Graduate Jazz Ensemble and Peabody Chamber Orchestra.