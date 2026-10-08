Peabody Chamber Orchestra – December 12

Close out the Peabody fall Performance Series on Saturday, December 12 with the Peabody Chamber Orchestra. This concert offers an opportunity to hear an orchestra at a scale that emphasizes both the richness of the ensemble and the clarity of its individual instrumental voices.

Chamber orchestras combine the sweep and color of orchestral music with the responsiveness of a smaller group. Strings, winds and other instruments can emerge in vivid detail as musicians work together to build momentum, contrast and expression. For Washington-area music lovers, the performance is another chance to experience the talent and artistic ambition of Peabody musicians live.

Consult Peabody official events calendar for the confirmed conductor, program, venue, time and admission information. You can also explore American Music Festival, Graduate Jazz Ensemble and Chamber Music.