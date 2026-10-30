Crazy Chester – A Very Carrboro Tribute To The Band & The Last Waltz 50th Anniversary Tour w/ JP Hudson @ Jammin’ Java

About This Event

CRAZY CHESTER Started in 2020 as a one-off cover band set, Crazy Chester has grown organically in the years since while still centering the wealth of musicianship and camaraderie in the Triangle region of NC. Their care and attention to detail - from the instrumentation and horn charts to attire and presentation, without gimmicks - is a testament to the shared sense of duty to honor all members of The Band and their enduring legacy 50 years after the original Last Waltz concert. They consist of: Charles Cleaver (Garth Hudson / keys, accordion, vocals) who plays in such venerated groups as Fancy Gap, Scivic Rivers, and with the singer-songwriter Anne-Claire; Jones Bell (Richard Manuel / piano, vocals), the frontman of Mellow Swells; Justin Ellis (Rick Danko / bass, vocals) who is one-third of Slow Teeth plus his solo project Ravary; Rafael Green (Robbie Robertson / lead guitar) who has his own self-titled band; and Rob DiMauro (Levon Helm / vocals, drums), arguably Carrboro’s most-called drummer. Now approaching their 6th year of Thanksgiving weekend performances at the esteemed Cat’s Cradle venue in Carrboro, NC with a five-piece horn section and nearly a dozen guest artists (who perform as Ronnie Hawkins, Dr. John, Bobby Charles, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, and Ringo Starr), the core members of Crazy Chester are taking their show on a 10-day run up and down the East coast for the first time. They will be joined by Danny Grewen (trombone) and Georgia Moon (saxophones, acoustic guitar, vocals) for the duration as well as special guests and openers sprinkled throughout the tour. This concert will be played loud! From “Don't Do It” to “I Shall Be Released”, the majority of The Last Waltz will be performed each of the 10 nights - other notables include “Up On Cripple Creek”, “Shape I’m In”, and “It Makes No Difference”. Whether you are already a Band devotee or wanting to witness their vision and energy as a general appreciator of live music, there is sure to be something for everyone. The tour kicks off on Black Friday (11/27) at Jammin’ Java in Vienna, VA followed by their sixth annual hometown show at Cat’s Cradle on 11/28. JP HUDSON The solo project of a Crystal Casino Band member, heavily inspired by Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska' album.