About This Event

BEHIND THE MASK: INVISIBLE LIFE (THE MUSICAL) will have its World Premiere at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. on November 30, and closing on December 1, 2026, World AIDS Day a date chosen deliberately to honor E. Lynn Harris's novel's unflinching portrayal of love, identity, and the human cost of silence. WHEN: Monday, November 30th at 7pm ET - Celebrating the Literary Legacy of E. Lynn Harris HBCU Night Tuesday, December 1st at 3pm ET - World AIDS Day - A Celebration of World AIDS Day: Love, Truth & HIV