BEHIND THE MASK: INVISIBLE LIFE (THE MUSICAL)
Monday, November 30, 2026

BEHIND THE MASK: INVISIBLE LIFE (THE MUSICAL)

620 T Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US

Howard Theatre

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Website: https://invisiblelifethemusical.com/ Tickets: November 30th: https://www.unionstagepresents.com/shows/e-lynn-harris-ashford-simpson-invisible-life-the-musical-world-premiere-30-nov December 1st: https://www.unionstagepresents.com/shows/e-lynn-harris-ashford-simpson-invisible-life-the-musical-world-premiere-01-dec

About This Event

BEHIND THE MASK: INVISIBLE LIFE (THE MUSICAL) will have its World Premiere at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. on November 30, and closing on December 1, 2026, World AIDS Day a date chosen deliberately to honor E. Lynn Harris's novel's unflinching portrayal of love, identity, and the human cost of silence. WHEN: Monday, November 30th at 7pm ET - Celebrating the Literary Legacy of E. Lynn Harris HBCU Night Tuesday, December 1st at 3pm ET - World AIDS Day - A Celebration of World AIDS Day: Love, Truth & HIV

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Date

Monday, November 30, 2026 07:00 pm
Doors open at 05:30 pm

Location

Howard Theatre
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