Website: https://invisiblelifethemusical.com/
Tickets:
November 30th:
https://www.unionstagepresents.com/shows/e-lynn-harris-ashford-simpson-invisible-life-the-musical-world-premiere-30-nov
December 1st:
https://www.unionstagepresents.com/shows/e-lynn-harris-ashford-simpson-invisible-life-the-musical-world-premiere-01-dec
About This Event
BEHIND THE MASK: INVISIBLE LIFE (THE MUSICAL) will have its World Premiere at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. on November 30, and closing on December 1, 2026, World AIDS Day a date chosen deliberately to honor E. Lynn Harris's novel's unflinching portrayal of love, identity, and the human cost of silence.
WHEN:
Monday, November 30th at 7pm ET - Celebrating the Literary Legacy of E. Lynn Harris HBCU Night
Tuesday, December 1st at 3pm ET - World AIDS Day - A Celebration of World AIDS Day: Love, Truth & HIV