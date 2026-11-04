Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-music-of-vince-guaraldi-a-charlie-brown-christmas-tickets-2000728988262
Adults (Ages 13+): $25
Kids (Ages 2-12): $12.50
Lap Children (Infants Under 2): Free
About This Event
The Aidan Scrimgeour Trio brings the full-length jazz album from the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, to life!
The Aidan Scrimgeour Trio will be playing the full-length classic Vince Guaraldi album, A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as other holiday classics. This event is fun for all ages, where singing along (and dancing along) is encouraged!
Piano: Aidan Scrimgeour
Bass & Saxophone: Matt Estabrook
Drums: Logan Bogdan