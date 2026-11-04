The Music of Vince Guaraldi: A Charlie Brown Christmas

About This Event

The Aidan Scrimgeour Trio brings the full-length jazz album from the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, to life! The Aidan Scrimgeour Trio will be playing the full-length classic Vince Guaraldi album, A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as other holiday classics. This event is fun for all ages, where singing along (and dancing along) is encouraged! Piano: Aidan Scrimgeour Bass & Saxophone: Matt Estabrook Drums: Logan Bogdan