The Music of Vince Guaraldi: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Saturday, November 28, 2026

The Music of Vince Guaraldi: A Charlie Brown Christmas

5200 Cathedral Ave NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20016, US
Georgetown

Palisades Hub

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Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-music-of-vince-guaraldi-a-charlie-brown-christmas-tickets-2000728988262 Adults (Ages 13+): $25 Kids (Ages 2-12): $12.50 Lap Children (Infants Under 2): Free

About This Event

The Aidan Scrimgeour Trio brings the full-length jazz album from the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, to life! The Aidan Scrimgeour Trio will be playing the full-length classic Vince Guaraldi album, A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as other holiday classics. This event is fun for all ages, where singing along (and dancing along) is encouraged! Piano: Aidan Scrimgeour Bass & Saxophone: Matt Estabrook Drums: Logan Bogdan

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Date

Saturday, November 28, 2026 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Location

Palisades Hub
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