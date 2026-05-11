Main Street Jazz Series – Just Rock Enterprises

Come join us live on Main Street for 4 Thursday nights (May, June, July August) of smooth, soulful jazz vibes! This is an awesome chance to chill with friends, soak up the cool atmosphere, and enjoy some fantastic tunes in person. Whether you’re a jazz fan or just looking for a fun night out, the Main Street Jazz Series has got you covered. Don’t miss out on great music and good times!

Just Rock Enterprises is a confidence-building music experience based in the DMV, dedicated to inspiring creativity, self-expression, and independent artistry through music. We offer private lessons, group classes, camps, and live performance opportunities for students of all ages and skill levels. Our mission is to help every student build confidence, discover their unique voice, and shine both on and off the stage through transformative music experiences.