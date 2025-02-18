Move & Bloom at Bridge District

Official Fray Event

Saturday, April 5, 2025

633 Howard Road Southeast Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Join us at Move + Bloom on Saturday, April 5th, from 9am – 12pm. Celebrating health and wellness in the Bridge District, Move & Bloom will feature an array of free fitness activities including yoga, HIIT and boxing classes from local exercise studios, a Cherry Blossom Bike Ride, free bike tuneups, and a marketplace filled with local wellness-minded vendors to jump start your day.

 

For more information and to sign up for free fitness classes, click HERE!

 

Move & Bloom at Bridge District is in partnership with FrayLife Rec, Sandlot Anacostia, Atlas Brew Works, The Washington Area Bicyclist Associate (WABA) and more.

Saturday, April 5, 2025 09:00 am

