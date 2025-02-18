Saturday, April 19th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
World Stage Theater
Official Fray Event
FrayLife Rec at Bridge DistrictMore details
Join us at Move + Bloom on Saturday, April 5th, from 9am – 12pm. Celebrating health and wellness in the Bridge District, Move & Bloom will feature an array of free fitness activities including yoga, HIIT and boxing classes from local exercise studios, a Cherry Blossom Bike Ride, free bike tuneups, and a marketplace filled with local wellness-minded vendors to jump start your day.
For more information and to sign up for free fitness classes, click HERE!
Move & Bloom at Bridge District is in partnership with FrayLife Rec, Sandlot Anacostia, Atlas Brew Works, The Washington Area Bicyclist Associate (WABA) and more.
InterestsCherry Blossoms, Events, fitness, Fray events, Outdoor Activities, Self-Care, wellness
NeighborhoodAnacostia
Share with friends