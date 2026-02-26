Let’s Go! Music Festival 2026
Friday, June 5, 2026

1450 Generals Highway Route 178, Crownsville, Maryland 21032
Crownsville MD

Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds

Starting at $104

Let’s Go! Music Festival returns to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds June 5 and June 6 for
Let's Go! Music Festival returns to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds June 5 and June 6 for greater Annapolis' kickoff to summer. Created by music lovers, for music lovers, the two-day festival will feature headliners Sublime, AJR, Fitz and the Tantrums, Natasha Bedingfield, Judah & the Lion and Matt and Kim along with two stages of performances by other nationally recognized artists, emerging acts and local bands. Let's Go! Music Festival is a homegrown music celebration that brings together live performances and local food in a welcoming setting. Since 2021, the festival has delighted fans by combining national touring acts with regional talent and a spirit of community.

Friday, June 5, 2026 Gates open at 3:00 pm; Music ends at 11:00 pm
Saturday, June 6, 2026 Gates open at 2:00 pm; Music ends at 11:00 pm

Date

Friday, June 5, 2026 03:00 pm
Location

Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds
