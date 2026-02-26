Let’s Go! Music Festival 2026

Let’s Go! Music Festival returns to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds June 5 and June 6 for

greater Annapolis’ kickoff to summer. Created by music lovers, for music lovers, the two-day festival will feature headliners Sublime, AJR, Fitz and the Tantrums, Natasha Bedingfield, Judah & the Lion and Matt and Kim along with two stages of performances by other nationally recognized artists, emerging acts and local bands. Let’s Go! Music Festival is a homegrown music celebration that brings together live performances and local food in a welcoming setting. Since 2021, the festival has delighted fans by combining national touring acts with regional talent and a spirit of community. A variety of ticket options, including weekend and single-day general admission, GA+ and VIP Owner’s Box Experience are available for purchase at www.letsgofest.com/tickets/

Friday, June 5, 2026 Gates open at 3:00 pm; Music ends at 11:00 pm

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Gates open at 2:00 pm; Music ends at 11:00 pm