HighBrid Fest presents Songbyrd live Showcase

DC — Highbrid Band is taking over @songbyrddc FRIDAY MAY 15th!

@highbridfest showcase with @courtlanddmv + @aeoxis

High-Brid Band is an American Rock Band from Upper Marlboro, MD reppin the DMV area. High on life, love, and music. High-Brid fuses most known genres of music in a rock format and will blaze a trail at any of their performances.

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Tovaun “Aeoxis” Anthony is a dynamic musical force whose unique sound emerges from the crossroads of metal, EDM, jazz, and hip hop.

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The Courtland Johnson is a soulful and groovy punk rock artist influenced by DC Go-Go, Hip Hop, Blues and much more. Known for his dazzling high energy shows featuring his band of talented friends. Courtland strives to give unforgettable shows with electric energy and an eclectic mix of dynamic sounds. The band includes Courtland Johnson (Guitar, Vocals), Dave Mooney (Drums) , Jack the Beaut (Bass) and Genre (Keyboard/Percussion).

You can get a refund if:

It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets

This event is rescheduled or cancelled

You can’t get a refund within 24 hours of the event start time.