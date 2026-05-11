Main Street Jazz Series – The Lovejoy Group

Come join us live on Main Street for 4 Thursday nights (May, June, July, August) of smooth, soulful jazz vibes! This is an awesome chance to chill with friends, soak up the cool atmosphere, and enjoy some fantastic tunes in person. Whether you’re a jazz fan or just looking for a fun night out, the Main Street Jazz Series has got you covered. Don’t miss out on great music and good times!

The Lovejoy Group is a vibrant ensemble blending energetic jazz, funky blues, and smooth Latin rhythms, led by vocalist Karen Lovejoy. Originally from the Midwest and now based on the East Coast, Lovejoy brings warmth, joy, and a rich, expressive tone to every performance. Deeply rooted in jazz tradition with strong blues influences, the group delivers both soulful classics and original compositions like their CD Spellbound. With multiple accolades, including the Jazz Jammie Award, each member’s artistry makes The Lovejoy Group a dynamic and compelling musical experience.