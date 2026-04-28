How Sweet The Sound
Saturday, May 30, 2026

How Sweet The Sound

901 Wharf Street SW, Washington, DC 20024
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

The Anthem

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From $52

About This Event

Featuring Donald Lawrence, Tamela Mann, David Mann, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Jekalyn Carr, and J.J. Hairston, How Sweet The Sound is America?s #1 Gospel Music Competition, bringing together top choirs, soloists, dancers, and spoken word artists from across the nation. Experience a powerful night of live performances, faith, and culture as the country’s best talent takes the stage in this unforgettable concert event.

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ArtistsDanceLive MusicLive performances

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Date

Saturday, May 30, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

The Anthem
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