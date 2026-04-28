Featuring Donald Lawrence, Tamela Mann, David Mann, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Jekalyn Carr, and J.J. Hairston, How Sweet The Sound is America?s #1 Gospel Music Competition, bringing together top choirs, soloists, dancers, and spoken word artists from across the nation. Experience a powerful night of live performances, faith, and culture as the country’s best talent takes the stage in this unforgettable concert event.