Main Street Jazz Series – Joey Antico’s Collected Sound

Come join us live on Main Street for 4 Thursday nights (May, June, July, August) of smooth, soulful jazz vibes! This is an awesome chance to chill with friends, soak up the cool atmosphere, and enjoy some fantastic tunes in person. Whether you’re a jazz fan or just looking for a fun night out, the Main Street Jazz Series has got you covered. Don’t miss out on great music and good times!

Joey Antico’s Collected Sound is the high-energy evolution of a veteran drummer stepping into the spotlight as a bandleader. Joined by a “dream team” featuring Trey Sorrells (alto sax), Chris Hon (keys), and Brandon Lane (bass), Antico transforms years of backstage inspirations and soundcheck jams into a boundary-pushing jazz experience. Defined by deep musical rapport and a spirit of experimentation, the ensemble delivers a captivating, immersive journey that bridges the gap between performer and listener.