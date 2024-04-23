Healing U Wellness Festival
Saturday, May 4, 2024

Healing U Wellness Festival

1632 U Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
U Street

Smith Center for Healing and the Arts

Free-Registration Required

Join us for a day of relaxation, rejuvenation, self-care and community healing offered by skilled facilitators, practitioners and local artists to encourage self-care. Yoga, meditation, music, poetry, nutrition and creative expression make this the perfect space for all ages and interests. Drop in or stay all day, there is something for everyone to heal.

Date

Saturday, May 4, 2024 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Location

Smith Center for Healing and the Arts
