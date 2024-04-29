Stage Fright’s FREE Late Night Comedy Show
Monday, May 6, 2024

Stage Fright’s FREE Late Night Comedy Show

1340 U Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
U Street

Sudhouse DC

Free! Just RSVP so we have a seat for you.

About This Event

Stage Fright is a late night alt comedy show run by local DC Comedians Justine Morris and Anthony Madalone. Stage Fright is a new kind of comedy show – a show that embraces silly, chaotic antics and strives to push the boundaries of a “normal” show. Comedians on stage will conquer their stage fright by spinning the “Chaos Wheel,” providing them a sinister twist on their set — whether that be an interpretive dance, an army of audience hecklers, or a dip into the depths of the “funky bucket.” Part open-mic, part show, all freakin’ FRIGHTENING (and funny).

Date

Monday, May 6, 2024 10:00 pm
Doors open at 09:30 pm

Location

Sudhouse DC
