TRIVIA NIGHT: Asian + Pacific Islander Influences
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

1340 U Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
U Street

Sudhouse DC

$5

Join National Whistleblower Center (NWC) for an exciting evening of trivia, courtesy of Sudhouse DC, a three floor family-owned restaurant and bar. Sudhouse owner Ally is offering our participants an extended happy hour rate on food and drinks.

This month’s theme: Asian + Pacific Islander Influences. This month, dive into AAPI awareness. From historical legislation to rise of pop culture, this trivia night promises to be a fun and educational experience.

Winner and runner ups will receive small prizes.

Put your thinking cap on and challenge your friends or fellow trivia goers to thoughtful questions in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night of AAPI trivia. See you there!

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 06:00 pm

Sudhouse DC
