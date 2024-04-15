Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Rooftop Bingo Returns! Join DC Fray + Hi-Lawn for our beloved bingo nights happening every Wednesday night from April 17 – October 30 at 7-8 p.m. Get ready for six or more rounds of bingo with exciting prizes every round. Indulge in exclusive food + drink specials while enjoying the stunning rooftop greenspace.
This event is strictly 21+. RSVPs are recommended, walk-ins welcome based on availability.
