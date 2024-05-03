Sunday, June 23rd, 2024 @ 5:00:pm
B.B.B. Sunday's at Calico - Burgers, Beer + BINGO
Calico
The AtlantisMore details
Experience three nights of electrifying performances as Jukebox the Ghost takes the stage at The Atlantis! Known for their infectious energy and quirky melodic hooks, this power-pop trio promises to deliver upbeat tunes that will have you tapping your toes all night long. With lead singer Ben Thornewill’s distinctive falsetto adding a theatrical touch to their piano-driven, synth-infused sound, each night is bound to be an unforgettable musical journey.
InterestsEvents, Live Music, Live performances
NeighborhoodLogan Circle
Share with friends