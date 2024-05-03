Experience three nights of electrifying performances as Jukebox the Ghost takes the stage at The Atlantis! Known for their infectious energy and quirky melodic hooks, this power-pop trio promises to deliver upbeat tunes that will have you tapping your toes all night long. With lead singer Ben Thornewill’s distinctive falsetto adding a theatrical touch to their piano-driven, synth-infused sound, each night is bound to be an unforgettable musical journey.