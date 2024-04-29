Free Open House at local kung-fu school
Saturday, May 4, 2024

1351 U Street NW Unit 2, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
U Street

Hung Tao Choy Mei Leadership Institute (Jowga DC)

More details
Free. Just show up with good energy.

About This Event

Hung Tao Choy Mei Leadership Institute has been developing life-long skills for adults and children of Washington, DC for 25+ years through the art of Jowga kung-fu. We’re hosting an Open House on Saturday, May 4 from 1pm-3pm to meet the community, showcase student demos, lion dancing, drumming, and more.

We offer free after-school and summer programs for kids 6-18 for free. This is a chance to meet the instructors and see what we do!

Date

Location

