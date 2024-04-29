Free Open House at local kung-fu school

Hung Tao Choy Mei Leadership Institute has been developing life-long skills for adults and children of Washington, DC for 25+ years through the art of Jowga kung-fu. We’re hosting an Open House on Saturday, May 4 from 1pm-3pm to meet the community, showcase student demos, lion dancing, drumming, and more.

We offer free after-school and summer programs for kids 6-18 for free. This is a chance to meet the instructors and see what we do!