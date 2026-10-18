Halloween Block Party – The Dark Light Experience

About This Event

Looking for a family friendly party experience to hit up for Halloween? Grab your costume and pull up to the 1400 block of Shepherd ST. NW for The Dark Light Experience—an all-ages Halloween block party bringing DC residents together for food, live DJ sets, theatrical hip-hop performance, and of course candy! Celebrate the release of Bright Shadow, the debut collaborative EP from hip-hop lyricists and artivists Ama’d and Tre, as they bring their music to life through theatrical performances live on stage. Vibe and get energized with sounds powered by DJ Folabeats. Come trick-or-treat, dance, and experience an evening where music, storytelling, and community take center stage. From the youngest trick-or-treaters to fans of immersive hip-hop music, everyone is welcome in this curated cultural space to celebrate community, connect with neighbors, and discover two young voices blending artistry and activism. This event is made possible by: Freedom Futures Collective Movement Infrastructure Community Organizers and Neighbors in Petworth