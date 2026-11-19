About This Event

The holidays are back, and so is The RENS! After bringing the holiday madness to DC and Philly last year, we are back with HENNYMAS 2, a full hour of outrageous sketch comedy, festive foolishness, and wild energy. From holiday traditions to family dysfunction, we're bringing the laughs, the chaos, and a little Henny to the season. It's a holiday celebration made for the culture, where nothing is sacred and everybody is family. Come celebrate the holidays with The RENS. It's HENNYMAS season, baby!