World AIDS Day 2026: seeds in a dying colony #visualAIDS

TWO LOCATIONS: • David Bethuel Jamieson Studio House and Archives (3229 Walbridge Pl NW, Washington, DC 20010) • Mt. Pleasant Library (3160 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010) • Cost: Free DETAILS: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM--Looping Presentation: seeds in a dying colony & Curator talk with Peter Stebbins spotlighting artists in the collection impacted by HIV/AIDS, with special focus on David Bethuel Jamieson and Jerald Loud, Jr. Location: David Bethuel Jamieson Studio House and Archives at Walbridge, 3229 Walbridge Pl. NW, Washington, DC 20010 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM--In-Person Screening: A dedicated screening of seeds in a dying colony, four newly commissioned short videos by international artists Edgar Hudson, Bruna Kury and Matheus Mello, Sido Lansari, and Micaela Cyrino, exploring the global afterlives of colonialism and the ongoing HIV epidemic. Location: Mt. Pleasant Library, Meeting Room 1, 3160 16th St. NW, Washington, DC 20010 8:00 PM onward--Community Forum, Reception & Special Screening: A public gathering and community reception featuring discussion, continuing looping presentations of seeds in a dying colony, and a special screening of the landmark 1992 documentary Funebration directed by Maureen Leak. Location: David Bethuel Jamieson Studio House and Archives at Walbridge