Sunday, July 16, 2023

DC Polo Society Event Series: Red, White + Brews on Sunday, July 16

14660 Hughes Road, Poolesville, MD
MD

Congressional Polo Club

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25+

About This Event

Join DC Polo Society, DC Fray and Congressional Polo Club for our sun-soaked, Sunday polo series where tradition and modern fun collide.

Daycation to the countryside for polo, yard games, signature cocktails, food trucks and themed activities. Friends, families and (leashed) dogs are welcome.

Wear your most patriotic outfit pieces and enjoy BBQ, beer tastings, tailgating and more at the best celebration of the season. 

Tags

EventsOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, July 16, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

Congressional Polo Club
View Map