DC Polo Society Summer Vibes Social Series – July 20

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Two (2) Free Tickets Redemption Info

Enjoy the Summer Social Polo Series with DC Fray and our Friends at Congressional Polo Club with a beautiful day of polo, good friends and great vibes.

Enjoy spectating two rounds of polo at the majestic grounds of the Congressional Polo Club, access to our onsite bar and food truck on select dates this summer starting at 2 p.m.

A community favorite, this event is a perfect date idea, family and coworker friendly and is consistently one of the Fray’s team favorite events!

Dawn your big hats, your bright colors and if you dare, your seersucker shorts, for our annual classic event just outside of Washington DC.

Attendees will enjoy:

Beautiful Countryside setting

Spectating two rounds of polo featuring professional polo players

Lawn games and activities

Onsite Bar & Food Truck

BYO(F&B) strongly encouraged

Photo opps to capture the day

Music by Renown Local Artists

And more!

Band Schedule:

Fraylife+ Members: Enjoy two complimentary tickets and some extra onsite goodies as part of your membership! Not yet a member? Join as a member and register for the event at the same time through our Fraylife+ Member portal here!

Fraylife+ membership comes complete with fun experiences like this, other ticket giveaways to professional sporting events and activties around the city and so much more.

Thinking about attenteding but need two-way transportation? Indicate interest in purchasing a ticket for bus transportation to and from the venue here. If we get enough interest we will coordinate a bus and notify you!

SPONSORS:

Photo/Video Release:

Please note that it is customary for photos and video to be taken on Fray events for the expressed purpose of promotional use, both internally and externally, by both DC Fray as the event producer, the client, and venue. As such it is possible that your image and likeness could be used in promotional materials both print and digital. By registering for this event, you acknowledge and agree to said use.