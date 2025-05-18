Bastille Day 2025: A Celebration in French Bistrot Style

Join us for one of D.C.’s most anticipated summer soirées—Bastille Day at La Maison Française, the annual celebration of French flair and festive spirit at the Embassy of France!

Prepare for the magic of a Parisian evening—cozy café tables, warm lighting, vintage décor, and the vibrant charm of French street culture. Enjoy a curated selection of authentic French cuisine, fine wines, and craft cocktails while dancing to live music and mingling under the stars.

This year’s Bastille Day celebration will feature a dynamic lineup of top chefs serving French-inspired dishes that capture the heart and soul of France—from the bustling streets of Lyon to the sun-drenched coasts of Provence. Each chef will bring something uniquely delicious, creating an unforgettable tasting experience filled with rustic elegance and rich flavors.

Paired with exceptional wines sourced from some of France’s most celebrated vineyards, every sip and every bite will transport you on a culinary journey across the country.

It’s not just a celebration—it’s a night in France, no passport required. Vive la France!