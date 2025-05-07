Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Northwest Stadium Concert Series: The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour
About This Event
Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland is set to host one of the most anticipated concert lineups of the year—and you won’t want to miss The Weeknd live on Saturday, August 2 at 7:00 PM. As part of the 2025 Northwest Stadium Concert Series, this show promises an unforgettable night filled with music, energy, and fan-favorite hits.
From May 12 through August 2, Northwest Stadium welcomes some of the biggest names in music, including Beyoncé, The Weeknd, AC/DC, Metallica, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and more. Whether you’re into rock, pop, or hip-hop, there’s something for every music fan.
