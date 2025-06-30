Live Comedy Show Starring Winston Hodges

Friday, July 11, 2025

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Winston Hodges

Winston is from D.C. by way of Richmond, VA. He’s toured all over the east coast showcasing his southern charm and edgy wit. He has been featured on Don’t Tell Comedy’s Secret Sets. Has opened for Brian Regan, Demetri Martin, Mark Normand, and Michael Che! His videos have been viewed over a combined 30 million times online.

Featuring: Matilda Epstein

Matilda is a standup comedian and writer based in Washington, D.C. Her vulnerable, offbeat sense of humor is a quick hit with audiences.Her writing has been featured in Little Old Lady Comedy, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and Belladonna Comedy.

Christian Davis:

Christian is a D.C.-based comedian, who has performed all over the region, including at the DC Comedy Loft, Hotbed, and Don’t Tell comedy.