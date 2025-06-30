Live Comedy Show Starring Winston Hodges
Friday, July 11, 2025



529 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington

Crystal City Sports Pub

$15 - General admission | $20 - VIP (reserved, up-front seating)

About This Event


8pm (Doors open at 7)


Full dinner/drink service

Headliner: Winston Hodges

Winston is from D.C. by way of Richmond, VA. He’s toured all over the east coast showcasing his southern charm and edgy wit. He has been featured on Don’t Tell Comedy’s Secret Sets. Has opened for Brian Regan, Demetri Martin, Mark Normand, and Michael Che! His videos have been viewed over a combined 30 million times online.

Featuring: Matilda Epstein

Matilda is a standup comedian and writer based in Washington, D.C. Her vulnerable, offbeat sense of humor is a quick hit with audiences.Her writing has been featured in Little Old Lady Comedy, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and Belladonna Comedy.

Christian Davis:

Christian is a D.C.-based comedian, who has performed all over the region, including at the DC Comedy Loft, Hotbed, and Don’t Tell comedy.

Date

Friday, July 11, 2025 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Crystal City Sports Pub
