Northwest Stadium Concert Series: Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER TOUR

Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland is set to host one of the most anticipated concert lineups of the year—and you won’t want to miss Beyoncé live on Friday, July 4 & Monday, July 7 at 7:00 PM. As part of the 2025 Northwest Stadium Concert Series, this show promises an unforgettable night filled with music, energy, and fan-favorite hits.

From May 12 through August 2, Northwest Stadium welcomes some of the biggest names in music, including Beyoncé, The Weeknd, AC/DC, Metallica, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and more. Whether you’re into rock, pop, or hip-hop, there’s something for every music fan.

Upcoming Highlight:

→The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Tour | Saturday, August 2 at 7:00 PM

Secure your tickets now at SeatGeek and be part of the 2025 concert season at Northwest Stadium.