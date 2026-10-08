American Music Festival at the Hopkins Bloomberg Center

From bebop to hip-hop, Peabody American Music Festival brings the many sounds of American music together for three days of performances and conversation at the Hopkins Bloomberg Center in Washington, DC. Musicians, students and audiences will explore the traditions and innovations that continue to shape the American musical landscape.

The weekend opens Friday, October 16 at 2 p.m. with the Peabody Jazz Ensemble under Sean Jones, followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Baltimore Jazz Collective. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Peabody Hip Hop brings artists including Lupe Fiasco, Rah Digga and DJ Babu to the stage. On Sunday at 3 p.m., Joseph Young leads the Peabody Chamber Orchestra in Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue with pianist Christian Sands.

See the full program and registration options at Peabody American Music Festival. Discover additional upcoming performances: Graduate Jazz Ensemble, Chamber Music and Peabody Chamber Orchestra.