10 DMV Wineries + Vineyards to Visit Before the End of Summer

Get ready for the perfect wine-filled day trip at these spots throughout the DMV.

The best part of summer (and really any season) is the wine. But when the last few warm summer nights creep in, there is absolutely nothing that can beat sipping a glass surrounded by amazing scenery and even better company. As the season starts its last leg, soak up all the fun at these 10 wineries and vineyards that are perfect for a day trip around the DMV.

Bluemont Vineyard

Sometimes you need more than a few hours to reach peak relaxation, especially as we head into the colder months of the year. At Bluemont Vineyard, spend all day wine-ding down encompassed by never-ending views. When the evening hits, sip one last glass of their award-winning wine before retreating to one of their luxury cottages with sunset views. 18755 Foggy Bottom Rd. Bluemont, VA; bluemontvineyard.com // @bluemontvineyard

Great Frogs Winery

Picture this – it’s a warm summer evening, you are drinking award-winning artisanal wine with a beautiful rustic barn to one side and endless grape vines to the other. Oh, did we mention you can bring your pup along too? That’s right, Great Frogs Winery in Annapolis, Maryland is the definition of paradise. Once you return home, don’t shed any tears, because they deliver. 3218 Harness Creek Rd. Annapolis, MD; greatfrogs.com // @greatfrogswinery

Old Westminster Winery

Three siblings plus Maryland grapes plus delicious food equals the perfection that is Old Westminster Winery. Beneath cozy string lights, have your own little family reunion with a drink in one hand and a slice of their wood-fired pizza in the other. Try their delectable wine flights or their iconic canned wines all day long, from brunch to dinner. 1550 Old Westminster Rd. Westminster, MD; oldwestminster.com // @oldwestminsterwinery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Westminster Winery (@oldwestminsterwinery)

Penn Oaks Winery

From Europe to Maryland, Penn Oaks Winery owner Jan Luigard has brought the style of winemaking used throughout towns in Germany to the District’s backyard. As a relaxing summer comes to an end, this winery has you covered with one last day of peace under the sun. Here, they let the wine speak for itself. Throughout their decades of experience, they have perfected ten uniquely delicious wines that will convince you that you’re on a European retreat.14607 Riggs Meadow Dr. Cooksville, MD; penn-oaks-winery.com // @pennoakswinery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn Oaks Winery (@pennoakswinery)

Potomac Point Winery

This Tuscan-esque winery is equipped with rolling hills, mouthwatering dishes and, of course, the star of the show – glasses upon glasses of wine. Choose between seven spaces both indoors and outdoors and relax as the sun goes down behind the lush greenery. Or visit them for brunch and cheers to the end of another sun-soaked summer week. 275 Decatur Rd. Stafford, VA; potomacpointwinery.com // @potomacpointwinery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potomac Point Winery (@potomacpointwinery)

Rocklands Farm Winery

Combining holistic management and passion, the team at Rocklands Farm Winery have created a guilt-free wine and dine experience that is impossible to pass up. Fridays on their patio are a must with local food vendors, a free concert and a peaceful ambiance all night long. 14531 Montevideo Rd. Poolesville, MD; rocklandsfarmmd.com // @rocklandsfarm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rocklandsfarm

Stone Tower Winery

What’s better than wine? Wine and chocolate chip cookies, of course. You heard us: At Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, Virginia, they have everything you need for a perfect day, including chocolate. From delectable shareables and desserts paired perfectly with wine to the unparalleled views of their 300-acre property, Stone Tower Winery reigns supreme for an end-of-summer celebration. 19925 Hogback Mountain Rd. Leesburg, VA; stonetowerwinery.com // @stonetowerwinery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stone Tower Winery (@stonetowerwinery)

Three Fox Vineyards & Farm Brewery

Meeting up with friends can feel impossible when vineyard visits are disrupted by beer-only lovers. At Three Fox Vineyards & Farm Brewery, everyone can find their favorite sip. For the vino fans, check out their impressive list of reds, whites, rosés and for those who find happiness in a pint glass, their unique crisp beers are unmatched. 10100 Three Fox Ln. Delaplane, VA; threefoxvineyards.com // @threefoxvineyards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Three Fox Vineyards & Brewery (@threefoxvineyards)

Windridge Vineyards

Relax in their abundance of Adirondack chairs, take in the stunning lawn and sip on your personalized wine flight. With locally-made snacks and desserts, plus an unbeatable rotation of sweet and savory food trucks, this vineyard is a can’t-miss spot for anyone across the DMV area. 15700 Darnestown Rd. Darnestown, MD; windridge.wine // @windridge_vineyards

The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm

Sip glasses of rosé while relaxing by the lake, by the fireplace or both. And if you really want to take in the last few weeks of warmth, join them every Saturday through September for their yoga by the lake, and then treat yourself for a job well done with a few post-workout glasses. 15850 Sunshine Ridge Ln. Gainesville, VA; thewineryatsunshineridgefarms.com // @sunshineridgefarm

Want to discover more about the DMV’s many wineries? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to beverage experiences citywide. Become a member and support local journalism today.